Reyes went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

The 23-year-old has been on a tear lately, slashing .395/.385/.763 over the last 10 games with four homers, seven RBI and seven runs. Reyes already has 10 long balls through 37 games in 2019 after slugging 16 in 87 games as a rookie last year.