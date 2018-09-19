Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss the Giants.

Reyes notched a game-tying single in the third inning, then later put San Diego in the lead with a two-run homer in the fifth in the eventual 5-4 defeat. The 23-year-old has been seeing regular playing time of late and has been responding well to the increased workload, slashing .358/.404/.547 with three homers and 10 RBI in September.