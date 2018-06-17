Reyes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reyes has made three starts in right field over the last four games, but he'll be the odd man out for the series finale. He's gone 11-for-41 (.268) at the plate so far in the month of June, but has also been fanned 17 times over that span for a 40.5 percent strikeout rate on the month.