Padres' Franmil Reyes: Offseason wrist surgery
Reyes had offseason wrist surgery, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. He received an invitation to major-league spring training.
According to Glaser, Reyes was going to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason until it was revealed that he would undergo surgery on his wrist. The 22-year-old 6-foot-5 slugger hit .258/.322/.464 with 25 home runs in 135 games at Double-A and figures to open the 2018 season with Triple-A El Paso. His spring training invite suggests that he will be game ready in a few weeks.
