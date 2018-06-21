Reyes was sent back down to Triple-A El Paso following Wednesday's game, James E. Clark of the East Village Times reports.

Reyes will make room for Wil Myers, who is set to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list (oblique) prior to Thursday's contest. Over 29 games with the Padres since receiving his first big-league call up in mid-May, Reyes slashed .228/.260/.457 with six home runs and eight RBI across 96 plate appearances. He will head back down to the minors in order to collect everyday at-bats. Expect to see Reyes back in San Diego later this summer.