Reyes is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.

Reyes will take a seat Friday as Brandon McCarthy takes the mound for the Braves. The 22-year-old has been better after a rough first couple weeks in the majors, but still has a 38.1 percent strikeout rate and a .225/.262/.475 slash line with six home runs in 80 at-bats.

