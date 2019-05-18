Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

Reyes opened the scoring with the long ball in the first inning. Reyes has now hit a homer in four of his last five games, accounting for all but one of his hits in that span. He has 14 homers and six doubles this season, hitting .266 through 45 games. He doesn't draw many walks -- earning only eight free passes compared to 40 strikeouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories