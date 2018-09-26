Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Reyes came through with a game-tying single with one out in the ninth inning, but the Padres would eventually drop this one in 12 innings. The 23-year-old has had a productive rookie campaign and is ending the season strong, with 13 RBI and a .355/.410/.500 line in the final month.