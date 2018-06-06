Padres' Franmil Reyes: Receives breather Wednesday
Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves.
Reyes has accumulated a hit in seven of his past eight games, including a 6-for-15 span with a pair of solo home runs over his previous four starts. The 22-year-old will head to the bench in favor of Hunter Renfroe in right field for the series finale.
