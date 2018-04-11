Padres' Franmil Reyes: Recovered from wrist injury
Reyes is hitting .286/.348/.476 with one home run and three strikeouts in 21 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso.
He was sidelined with a wrist injury this spring, but was ready for the start of the minor-league season. This marks his first crack at Triple-A pitching, after slashing .258/.322/.464 with 25 home runs in 135 games at Double-A in 2017. Reyes has impressive raw power from the right side, but it's hard to see how he will fit into the outfield mix in San Diego, as he does not project to be a defensive asset.
More News
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...