Reyes is hitting .286/.348/.476 with one home run and three strikeouts in 21 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso.

He was sidelined with a wrist injury this spring, but was ready for the start of the minor-league season. This marks his first crack at Triple-A pitching, after slashing .258/.322/.464 with 25 home runs in 135 games at Double-A in 2017. Reyes has impressive raw power from the right side, but it's hard to see how he will fit into the outfield mix in San Diego, as he does not project to be a defensive asset.