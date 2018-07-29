The Padres optioned Reyes to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Reyes had appeared in just one of the Padres' last five games and had failed to seize an everyday role at any point since being recalled from Triple-A on July 10, so he'll be sent back to the minors in order to pick up regular at-bats. The Padres activated pitcher Jordan Lyles (forearm) from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

