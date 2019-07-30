Padres' Franmil Reyes: Slugs 27th homer
Reyes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Orioles.
Though he trails only Hunter Renfroe (29 home runs) for the team lead with 27 long balls, Reyes has left the yard just three times during a rough July. Given his lack of involvement in the run game and lack of premium contact skills, Reyes doesn't offer much when he's not slugging, which can make him a frustrating player to roster during prolonged power droughts. Perhaps in recognition of Reyes' redundancy due to the presence of similar power-centric corner outfielder in Renfroe, the Padres have been listening to offers from teams on the former as Wednesday's trade deadline approaches, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
