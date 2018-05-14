Reyes' contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

His mammoth raw power has been on full display lately in the Pacific Coast League, as he is hitting .543 with seven home runs, eight walks and seven strikeouts over his last 35 at-bats. Reyes' power explosion at Triple-A is extra impressive given that he is age appropriate for the level (turns 23 in July), this is his first taste of Triple-A pitching, and he is striking out less than 20 percent of the time (19.3 percent). Reyes will presumably displace Travis Jankowski from the go-to lineup while Wil Myers (oblique) is out, but it remains to be seen how the Padres will make room for everyone once Myers returns. Given his high-end raw power and contact skills, Reyes is a worthwhile add in most formats, as he could be one of the prospects from this year's class that actually swings mixed leagues.