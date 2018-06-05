Padres' Franmil Reyes: Smashes fifth homer
Reyes started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 11-4 win over Atlanta.
After getting a slow start to his major-league career, Reyes has now delivered five homers and a .289 average while starting 11 of the Padres' last 14 games. The Friars will have a tough decision to make regarding a couple of its talented, young outfielders once Wil Myers (oblique) and Franchy Cordero (forearm) return, with Reyes being one of the players who could see his role reduced. Until then, the slugging outfielder is doing enough to provide fantasy value, and his owners shouldn't make any rash decisions until this situation plays itself out.
