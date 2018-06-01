Padres' Franmil Reyes: Takes seat Friday
Reyes is out of Friday's lineup against the Giants.
Through 44 big-league at-bats, four of Reyes' eight hits have gone over the fence, and he has struck out in 40.4 percent of his plate appearances. Hunter Renfroe will start in right field and hit sixth.
