Padres' Franmil Reyes: Takes seat Sunday
Reyes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Reyes started the last 18 games and slashed an impressive .319/.342/.708 with eight home runs in that stretch, though he also struck out 21 times in 72 at-bats. Hunter Renfroe slides over to right field while Alex Dickerson receives the starting nod in left.
