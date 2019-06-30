Reyes went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Cardinals.

His first homer of the game chased Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, capping a seven-run second inning. Reyes then took reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon deep in the seventh inning. Reyes is up to 24 homers, 41 RBI and 35 runs scored in 78 games. It's the right fielder's second two-homer game in his last three contests.