Reyes went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rockies.

Reyes came off the bench in the 11th inning to play right field, though his biggest contribution was his walk-off blast in the 13th inning. He has gotten significant playing time -- Thursday ended his streak of nine consecutive starts -- and he has taken advantage by smacking six home runs in August. He now has 12 total home runs on the season and a .506 slugging percentage through 166 at-bats, leaving little doubt that he has plenty of power upside.

