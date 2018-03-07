Play

Manager Andy Green indicated Reyes wrist injury is still bothering him, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Reyes underwent wrist surgery during the offseason and appeared recovered after recently returning to spring action. There is no specific timetable for the 22-year-old's potential return, however Green did say Reyes is "not going to be out there for a while."

