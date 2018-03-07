Padres' Franmil Reyes: Wrist injury lingers
Manager Andy Green indicated Reyes wrist injury is still bothering him, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Reyes underwent wrist surgery during the offseason and appeared recovered after recently returning to spring action. There is no specific timetable for the 22-year-old's potential return, however Green did say Reyes is "not going to be out there for a while."
More News
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...