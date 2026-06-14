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Padres' Freddy Fermin: Exits after blow from warmup pitch

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fermin was struck in the catcher's mask by a warmup pitch from Yuki Matsui during Saturday's game against Baltimore and subsequently departed the contest, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Matsui's pitch before the beginning of bottom of the sixth inning bounced in front of the plate and appeared to hit Fermin near the back of his head. He was examined by the Padres' trainer, and the decision was made to remove him from the contest. Rodolfo Duran entered in Fermin's stead and would be in line to take over as San Diego's primary catcher if Fermin needs to sit out for any period of time.

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