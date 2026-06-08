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Padres' Freddy Fermin: Goes deep again in Sunday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fermin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

Fermin drove in all of the Padres' runs, highlighted by a two-run homer on a center-cut fastball from Sean Manaea in the fifth inning. The backstop has now homered in consecutive games after failing to go deep in his first 45 appearances of the season. Despite hitting a lowly .147 with a .488 OPS in 126 plate appearances, Fermin has continued to operate as San Diego's primary catcher, especially with Luis Campusano (toe) sidelined since May 7.

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