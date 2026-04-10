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Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday.

Fermin will take a seat for the second time in three games while Luis Campusano starts behind the dish and bats eighth while forming a battery with Walker Buehler. Through 11 regular-season games, Fermin has gone 5-for-27 (.185) with five runs scored, two doubles and one RBI.

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