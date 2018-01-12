Padres' Freddy Galvis: Avoids arbitration with Padres
Galvis agreed to a one-year, $6.825 million deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Galvis, whom the Padres acquired this offseason from the Phillies, receives a raise over the $4.4 million he made in 2017. The 28-year-old shortstop is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 12 home runs and at least 14 steals, which makes him somewhat useful in deeper leagues. He will be a free agent after this season.
