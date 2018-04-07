Padres' Freddy Galvis: Bat hot, legs not
Galvis went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double against the Astros on Friday, but he was gunned out on the bases for the third time this year in a 4-1 victory.
The veteran shortstop is slashing a healthy .370/.469/.519 through the Padres' first eight games, so fantasy owners should have no complaints on that front. Galvis' 0-for-3 start on stolen base attempts is a bit concerning after he posted a 77.4 percent (41-for-53) success rate over his three years as a starter in Philadelphia. Either the 28-year-old lost a step this offseason, or he is simply enduring a rough stretch on the basepaths, whatever the case, Galvis would see a dip in value if he can no longer provide double-digit steals to compliment his modest pop.
