Galvis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help San Diego to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

Galvis has been on a tear over his last six games, as he's posted four multi-hit efforts, swatted two homers, driven in six runs and scored eight times over that stretch. It's been an impressive showing and hopefully he can carry it over into next season, but Galvis' overall numbers on the season are still lackluster as he's got a .242/.294/.374 slash line over 567 at-bats.