Padres' Freddy Galvis: Contributes in several ways
Galvis went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Pirates.
Galvis drove in the game-winning run with an RBI bunt single in the top of the ninth, then proceeded to steal his third base of the season and came around to score. Galvis has produced little offensively this season but has shown signs of life of late, recording four multi-hit games in his past seven starts.
