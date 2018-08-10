Galvis went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a home run in Thursday's 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Galvis has picked things up in the power department recently, providing a pair of doubles and a pair of homers in seven August games. The veteran shortstop is batting just .185 (5-for-27) over that span, as he continues to struggle to provide consistent fantasy value despite starting everyday for the Padres.