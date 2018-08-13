Galvis went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs in San Diego's 9-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Galvis provided the crucial blow against Philadelphia in this one, tagging Phillies starter Jake Arrieta with a third-inning grand slam for his eighth long ball of the season. It was certainly an explosive day, but it's been an underwhelming offensive campaign on the whole for the 28-year-old shortstop, who still sports a .237/.296/.355 slash line even coming off this performance.