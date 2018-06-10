Galvis went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Saturday marked Galvis' first multi-hit game in June and he added his first home run since May 26 -- a span of 12 games. He's hitting .236/.301/.348 on the year and remains a fringe deep-league option due to his inconsistency and fixed spot as the No.6 hitter in a shaky Padres lineup.