Galvis went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's 14-2 loss to the Mets.

Galvis endured a rough nine-game stretch earlier this month (.086/.111/.086), but he appears to be heating up with five hits, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last three contests. The 28-year-old shortstop has been a fixture in the Padres' lineup, providing light power and speed with decent counting stats.