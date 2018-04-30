Padres' Freddy Galvis: Drives in two Sunday
Galvis went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's 14-2 loss to the Mets.
Galvis endured a rough nine-game stretch earlier this month (.086/.111/.086), but he appears to be heating up with five hits, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last three contests. The 28-year-old shortstop has been a fixture in the Padres' lineup, providing light power and speed with decent counting stats.
