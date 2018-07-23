Galvis went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Galvis plated a pair in the first inning to push San Diego's lead to three, as they coasted to a 10-2 victory against Philadelphia. Following Sunday's performance, he's put together back-to-back three-hit performances, driving in four over that span. Galvis sits with a .238 average along with four homers and 37 RBI through 102 games this season.