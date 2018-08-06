Galvis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

It has been a season to forget for Galvis, but he has shown some signs of life at the plate with six extra-base hits over his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old is still slashing a meager .237/.294/.346 with little to show in terms of counting stats, so his fantasy value remains limited despite everyday playing time.

