Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

Galvis was one of three Padres' hitters to take Alex Wood deep in this one. It was just the shortstop's second long ball of the campaign despite being -- quite literally -- an everyday fixture in the lineup (has started all 53 games this season).

