Galvis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Galvis singled home a run in the second inning, then gave San Diego some much needed insurance runs with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old is looking to finish the season strong, as he's 10-for-20 with five extra-base hits over his last five games.