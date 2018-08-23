Galvis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Galvis went deep with one out in the seventh inning off starter Jon Gray for his 11th long ball of the season. The 28-year-old has gone deep six times in August, but his .659 OPS remains below the output he was producing at the last two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories