Padres' Freddy Galvis: Huge performance Friday
Galvis went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Braves.
Galvis carried the Padres' offense in this one, cranking a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put his squad up for good. The veteran shortstop has produced pedestrian totals over the course of the campaign (.242/.303/.363), but he has been red-hot over the last seven games, going 9-for-27 with a pair of long balls and nine RBI over that span. Galvis has been hovering in deep and NL-only range on the fantasy barometer this year, but he could be worth a look in standard formats for owners in need of a middle infielder while he is swinging a hot bat.
