Galvis led off and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Recent leadoff hitter Travis Jankowski got the day off against a southpaw, allowing Galvis to make his first start atop the order after batting in the bottom third of the lineup for the majority of the season. The veteran shortstop has cooled off over his last six games (3-for-21) following his early-August power binge, but Manuel Margot's recent struggles could allow Galvis to continue to lead off against southpaws down the stretch.