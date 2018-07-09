Galvis went 2-for-6 with a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Galvis has gone 6-for-20 (.300) over his last five games, but his only counting stats over that span are a lone run and a lone RBI, highlighting his flaws as a fantasy asset. The 28-year-old currently remains unchallenged as the Padres' starting shortstop -- in terms of players on the major-league roster -- but his mediocre five-cat production (.236 average, 30 runs, four homers, 30 RBI and three steals) limits his value to deep and NL-only formats.

