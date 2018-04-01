Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

His first homer of the season, off lefty Brent Suter, briefly gave the Padres a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Galvis went yard 32 times over the last two seasons for the Phillies, but the switch in home venues won't do him any favors on that front -- 27 of his home runs in 2016-17 came against RHP, and while Citizens Bank Park is one of the most generous stadiums in the league for left-handed power, Petco Park is one of the stingiest.