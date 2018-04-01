Padres' Freddy Galvis: Pops first homer of season Saturday
Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.
His first homer of the season, off lefty Brent Suter, briefly gave the Padres a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Galvis went yard 32 times over the last two seasons for the Phillies, but the switch in home venues won't do him any favors on that front -- 27 of his home runs in 2016-17 came against RHP, and while Citizens Bank Park is one of the most generous stadiums in the league for left-handed power, Petco Park is one of the stingiest.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...