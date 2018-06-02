Galvis went 1-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBI in a 7-2 loss to the Reds on Friday.

Galvis' two-run triple was the lone blow the Padres could deal to the Reds' pitching staff. The veteran shortstop's numbers have been unimpressive so far (.234/.299/.340 in 59 games), but he has turned things on in the power department with five extra-base hits over his last seven games.