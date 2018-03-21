Padres' Freddy Galvis: Ready for Opening Day
Galvis is slashing .317/.370/.537 two home runs and three doubles over 45 plate appearances this spring.
The 28-year-old was brought in from Philadelphia to fill the defensive and offensive void that was the Padres' shortstop position last year. Galvis has been one of the most durable shortstops over the past three seasons, reaching 600 plate appearances in all three years. He has never hit above .263 in the majors, but the switch hitter's double digit power and speed combination should keep him deep-league relevant while locked in as the Friar's everyday shortstop this season.
