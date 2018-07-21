Galvis went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Friday's 11-5 loss to Philadelphia.

It wasn't a great game for the Padres overall, but Galvis provided a strong performance against his former club. The 28-year-old was dealing with an elbow stinger after being hit by a pitch in the final game before the All-Star break, but the extended break allowed him to maintain his 262-consecutive game streak, dating back to the beginning of the 2017 season.