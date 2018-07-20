Galvis (elbow) will start at shortstop and hit seventh in the order against Philadelphia on Friday.

Galvis will not miss any time after leaving Sunday's game following a hit by pitch to his right elbow. The 28-year-old should be fine physically after getting some rest during the All-Star break. Over the first half, he slashed .228/.289/.324 with four home runs, 33 RBI and four stolen bases.