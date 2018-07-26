Galvis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Galvis' seventh-inning blast was just his first homer since June 1, and only his fifth of the season. The 28-year-old has started 105 games due to his defensive abilities and a lack of major-league ready shortstop options in the Padres' system. Despite Galvis' steady playing time, his .236/.295/.337 slash line is the lowest of his career over his four full seasons as a starter, and his speed (four steals on nine attempts) has diminished as well.

