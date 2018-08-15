Padres' Freddy Galvis: Stays hot Tuesday
Galvis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Galvis has now homered in three consecutive games and five times over his last nine contests, bringing his season total up to 10. The veteran shortstop was mired in a season-long slump prior to his August power outburst, but this sort of production at the shortstop position is hard to ignore in almost any format. Fantasy owners should continue to ride Galvis' hot streak until he shows signs of slowing down.
