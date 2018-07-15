Galvis was lifted from Sunday's tilt after being struck by a pitch in the right elbow, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The team trainer and manager Andy Green came out to examine Galvis after he was hit by the pitch, and although Galvis stayed in the game to run, he was removed shortly after. The injury doesn't appear to be anything significant, so he'll figure to slot right back into the lineup following the All-Star break.