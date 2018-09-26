Galvis went 4-for-5 with a walk, a strikeout and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Galvis tallied a pair of doubles and reached five times in all in this one. It was his second four-hit game in the last week as the 28-year-old finishes the season on a high note, slashing .288/.337/.450 over 80 at-bats since the start of September.