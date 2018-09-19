Galvis went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Galvis reached on a pair of doubles and a couple of singles for his second four-hit day of the season. The 28-year-old is working on a modest four-game hitting streak, but he's hitting just .228/.279/.316 across 57 at-bats since the start of the month.

