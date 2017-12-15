Padres' Freddy Galvis: Traded to San Diego
Galvis was dealt to the Padres in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Phillies clearly saw Galvis as expendable with J.P. Crawford waiting in the wings at shortstop, but now the 28-year-old will join the Padres after spending his first 11 professional years within Philadelphia's organization. During last season, the infielder slashed .255/.309/.382 with 12 home runs, 61 RBI and 14 stolen bases, while appearing in all 162 games. Galvis is extremely durable, as he's averaged just under 158 games played over the past three seasons, and he should bring added stability and defensive acumen to the Padres' infield. That being said, there's a limit to his abilities at the plate, as Galvis ranked in the bottom-10 hard hit-rate among qualified batters, and wasn't able to duplicate his home run rate from 2016.
