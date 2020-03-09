Padres' Gabriel Arias: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Arias was returned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Arias went 4-for-13 with three walks in Cactus League play, but he'll return to the minors to get more seasoning. The 20-year-old will likely open the season at the Double-A level after hitting .302 with 17 home runs with High-A Lake Elsinore last season.
